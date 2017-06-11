Home / World / Lone sailor, 73, rescued by Queen Mary 2 liner in north Atlantic storm

Lone sailor, 73, rescued by Queen Mary 2 liner in north Atlantic storm

Mervyn Wheatley, said to be uninjured, was taking part in transatlantic race when vessel was hit by storm

A 73-year-old British sailor was rescued by the Queen Mary 2 luxury liner after his yacht was severely damaged in a powerful North Atlantic storm.

The lone sailor, understood to be former Royal Marine Mervyn Wheatley, was taking part in a transatlantic race when the vessel was hit by the storm in the early hours of Friday.

