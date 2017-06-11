Lone sailor, 73, rescued by Queen Mary 2 liner in north Atlantic storm
Editor
47 mins ago
World
5 Views
Mervyn Wheatley, said to be uninjured, was taking part in transatlantic race when vessel was hit by storm
A 73-year-old British sailor was rescued by the Queen Mary 2 luxury liner after his yacht was severely damaged in a powerful North Atlantic storm.
The lone sailor, understood to be former Royal Marine Mervyn Wheatley, was taking part in a transatlantic race when the vessel was hit by the storm in the early hours of Friday.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Taimoor Raza was found guilty of insulting the prophet Mohammed during an argument on social media with a counter-terrorism official
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death for allegedly committing blasphemy on Facebook, the latest step in an intensified crackdown on dissent on social media.
A court in Bahawalpur handed out the verdict, the harshest yet for such a crime, after finding Taimoor Raza, 30, guilty of insulting the prophet Muhammad.
Continue reading...