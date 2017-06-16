Home / World / London fire: flammable cladding on Australian buildings ‘is like the asbestos problem’

London fire: flammable cladding on Australian buildings ‘is like the asbestos problem’

1 hour ago World Comments Off on London fire: flammable cladding on Australian buildings ‘is like the asbestos problem’

Safety expert says the material blamed for London disaster is present in thousands of structures and could cost billions to replace

A leading Australian fire safety engineer has compared the task of removing flammable aluminium cladding from high-rise buildings to ridding the country of asbestos, saying it could affect tens of thousands of buildings.

Stephen Kip, an adjunct professor at Victoria University, said aluminium composite cladding of the style implicated in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London was used in “thousands” of high-rise apartments and other buildings, despite only being approved for use in Australia for interior use or in low-rise buildings. The material was also blamed for the “near-miss” fire in the Lacrosse building in Melbourne’s Docklands in 2014.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Greek bailout deal agreed as creditors approve €8.5bn loan – as it happened

Eurozone finance ministers agree to lend Greece €8.5bn under its bailout programme, with a commitment to debt relief in the future Greek deal announced tonightBut debt relief must wait until 2018IMF come on board, but no money yetChristine Lagarde: It’s 2nd best solutionMoscovici: Light at end of tunnelEarlier: Markets fall amid retail gloomThree Bank of England policymakers vote to raise rates UK retail sales miss forecasts 11.37pm BST And finally... Greece’s prime minister has hailed the deal. Alexis Tsipras tweeted that Today Greece is turning a page. We have an agreement that corresponds to the sacrifices of the Greek people. Σήμερα η Ελλάδα γυρίζει σελίδα. Έχουμε μια συμφωνία που ανταποκρίνεται στις θυσίες του ελληνικού λαού. (1/2) With unity and determination we move forward for fair growth and the healing of the wounds of the crisis. Με ενότητα και αποφασιστικότητα προχωράμε μπροστά για τη δίκαιη ανάπτυξη και την επούλωση των πληγών της κρίσης. (2/2) #Greece secured a Eur 8.5bn..

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.