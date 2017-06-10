London Bridge: more arrests as police tell how terrorists wanted to use truck

Trio who killed eight people tried unsuccessfully to hire 7.5-tonne lorry hours before attack

The three terrorists who struck London Bridge last Saturday tried to hire a 7.5-tonne lorry on the morning of the attack to kill even more people and inflict a bigger atrocity on Britain.

Early on Saturday morning police investigating the attack made raids in east London and arrested two more people on suspicion of terror offences, bringing the number being held to seven. A 27-year-old man was detained at a house in Ilford and a 28-year-old man at a house in Barking.

Continue reading…