Home / World / London Bridge attackers had tried to hire 8.3 ton truck: police

London Bridge attackers had tried to hire 8.3 ton truck: police

Editor 5 hours ago World Comments Off on London Bridge attackers had tried to hire 8.3 ton truck: police 6 Views

LONDON (Reuters) – The three Islamists who killed eight people after driving a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then attacking nearby revelers had initially tried to hire a 7.5 tonne (8.3 ton) truck, the head of the UK capital's counter-terrorism unit said on Friday. Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Trump rejects Comey’s testimony: ‘No collusion. No obstruction. He’s a leaker’ – video

Donald Trump goes on the offensive against James Comey on Friday, deriding the former FBI director as a ‘leaker’ of government information after his damning testimony against the president. Trump’s comments came during a news conference with the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, at the White House, where he was asked about Comey’s testimony Donald Trump lawyers to file complaint against ‘leaker’ James Comey Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved