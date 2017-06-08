London Bridge attack: Spanish victim’s heroic last moments revealed

Ignacio Echeverría used skateboard to fight back against three terrorists after seeing them attack others

Details have emerged of the final, heroic moments of Ignacio Echeverría, the 39-year-old Spaniard who used his skateboard to take on the London Bridge terrorists.

Echeverría, who was from Madrid but lived in London and worked for HSBC, has been hailed as the “skateboard hero” because of his efforts to fight back against the attackers.

Continue reading…