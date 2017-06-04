London Bridge attack: one Canadian and one French citizen among dead – latest updates

7.44pm BST

A small sign of normality returning to the London Bridge area – Borough Tube station is once again open to commuters.

#Borough – the station has now reopened, following an earlier police investigation.

7.41pm BST

A vigil for the victims will be held in Potters Fields Park, Southwark, on Monday night, according to a statement on the London Assembly website.

“The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city – to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday’s attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Members of the public can lay floral tributes at the flagpoles at City Hall.

