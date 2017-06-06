London Bridge attack: family of missing Australian ‘bracing for the worst’ – video

Breaking News
The family of Sara Zelenak, 21, who is still missing following Saturday’s terror attack in London, say they are ‘emotionally distraught’ and are bracing themselves for bad news. Sara’s aunt, named only as Tara, says Sara is ‘absolutely beautiful … she doesn’t do anything wrong’

