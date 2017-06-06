London attacks: Italian officials play down information-sharing row over third attacker

7.34pm BST

The prime minister, Theresa May, says she will change the law so that she can place restrictions on people suspected of posing a terror threat, but against whom there is not enough evidence to bring a prosecution. Speaking to supporters on Tuesday, she said:

I mean longer prison sentences for people convicted of terrorist offences. I mean making it easier for the authorities to deport foreign terror suspects to their own countries.

And I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and the movements of terrorist suspects when we have enough evidence to know they present a threat, but not enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.

7.07pm BST

One of the three terrorists who attacked London Bridge called his mother on Thursday in what she now believes was a “call of farewell”.

Valeria Collina told L’Espresso magazine that she only realised her son Youssef Zaghba’s intention after she learned that he was behind the terror attack that killed seven people in London.

