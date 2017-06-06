Breaking News
Home / World / London attack: third attacker Youssef Zaghba said ‘I’m going to be a terrorist’ – live

London attack: third attacker Youssef Zaghba said ‘I’m going to be a terrorist’ – live

Editor 2 hours ago World Comments Off on London attack: third attacker Youssef Zaghba said ‘I’m going to be a terrorist’ – live 6 Views

Contacted by FranceInfo, journalist David Rahul Métreau who was at the scene said he heard two detonations which lead to a panicked response in the crowd near the cathedral. The police officer who was attacked responded by firing on the man, who is lying on the ground injured, but reportedly still alive.

The police officer is believed to be also injured, but alive.

More reports from Paris suggesting a policeman was attacked by a hammer and responded with gunfire, this can’t be verified for the moment. Some tweets have come out saying people are trapped in the cathedral.

It is understood that the assailant has been shot, but is not dead.

We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out

Un homme a tenté d'attaquer un policier sur le parvis de Notre Dame. Le policier a riposté .

L'assaillant semble avoir tenté de frapper le policier avec un marteau

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Paris police shoot man who attacked officer outside Notre Dame cathedral

BFM TV and other French media report that police officer was attacked with a hammer Police in Paris have shot and injured a man who attacked an officer outside Notre Dame cathedral. BFM TV and other French media reported that the officer was attacked with a hammer. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved