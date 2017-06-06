London attack: third attacker Youssef Zaghba said ‘I’m going to be a terrorist’ – live

3.52pm BST

Contacted by FranceInfo, journalist David Rahul Métreau who was at the scene said he heard two detonations which lead to a panicked response in the crowd near the cathedral. The police officer who was attacked responded by firing on the man, who is lying on the ground injured, but reportedly still alive.



The police officer is believed to be also injured, but alive.

3.49pm BST

More reports from Paris suggesting a policeman was attacked by a hammer and responded with gunfire, this can’t be verified for the moment. Some tweets have come out saying people are trapped in the cathedral.

It is understood that the assailant has been shot, but is not dead.

We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out

Un homme a tenté d'attaquer un policier sur le parvis de Notre Dame. Le policier a riposté .

L'assaillant semble avoir tenté de frapper le policier avec un marteau

