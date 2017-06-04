London attack: Islamic State claims responsibility – live updates

- Seven killed and 48 injured people taken to hospitals
- 21 victims remain in critical condition
- Member of public suffered gunshot wound
- Eight officers fired 50 rounds at attackers
- Attackers drove van into pedestrians before stabbing people
- Prime minister says too much ‘tolerance of extremism’ in UK
- Trump responds with attack on London mayor
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweets:
After acts of unspeakable cruelty & cowardice, the people of London & the UK choose resolve over fear. Your friends in the US stand w/ you. https://t.co/ZUkeTG4qoh