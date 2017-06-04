London attack: Islamic State claims responsibility – live updates

Check Also

Far-right activists face off with anti-fascist group in Oregon city, a little more than a week after two men were killed in a racially charged stabbing attack Oath Keepers militia will attend Portland ‘free speech’ rally, says leaderTension was high in Portland on Sunday as “alt-right” and opposing “antifa” activists gathered around a planned rightwing rally, a little over a week after two men were killed and one wounded in a stabbing attack on city transportation. Related: Is there a neo-Nazi storm brewing in Trump country? Continue reading...