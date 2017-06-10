LNA in Derna attacks, three mujahideen reported killed

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: The Libyan National army has confirmed that forces belonging to it Omar Mukhtar Oprations Room had carried out a series of raids in Derna yesterday against the pro-Islamist forces of the Derna Mujahideen Shoura Council. According to Colonel Ahmed Mismari, the LNA’s official spokesman, there were three […]Original Article
Check Also
LISCO accused of hosting BRSC in Misrata: UN report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 June 2017: A United Nations report has revealed that the state-owned Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO) based in Misrata has provided a base for the recruitment of the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council (BRSC). The report states that BRSC members received money and weapons at the LISCO site. The revelation [...]