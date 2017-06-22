LNA closes down a Benghazi local defence militia

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 22 June 2017: The Libyan National Army (LNA) has ordered the disbandment of one of the district civilian militias that sprang up in Benghazi after 2014. The Al-Majouri Protection Force has been told to hand over its vehicles, weapons and equipment to the LNA’s anti-terrorism unit. It staged a brief […]Original Article
Check Also
Zintan MPs invite Serraj, Hafter and Ageela Saleh to hold talks in mountain town
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 June 2017: In a further sign of Zintan’s efforts to move to the middle ground between the Tripoli-based Presidency Council (PC) and the authorities in the east, the town’s two members of the House of Representatives, Abdussalam Nassiyah and Omar Abu Kadr Karmil, have invited PC head Faiez Serraj, [...]