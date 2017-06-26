LNA claims advances in Benghazi’s Sabri

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 25 June 2017: Two soldiers have died in fighting in Benghazi’s Sabri district as the Libyan National Army (LNA) moves its forces forward from Suq Al-Hout finally taken from militants on Friday. The LNA is claiming a steady advance, saying on its social media page that it has taken Al-Aqib, […]Original Article
