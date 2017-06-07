Home / World / Live donkey fed to tigers in shareholder protest at Chinese zoo

Protesters at zoo in Changzhou had also planned to feed a sheep to the tigers, before security stopped them

Disgruntled shareholders at a zoo in China have fed a live donkey to tigers in a protest against the management.

They also planned to feed a sheep to the tigers, before security at the zoo in Changzhou, just outside Shanghai, stopped them.

