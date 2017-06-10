LISCO accused of hosting BRSC in Misrata: UN report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 June 2017: A United Nations report has revealed that the state-owned Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO) based in Misrata has provided a base for the recruitment of the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council (BRSC). The report states that BRSC members received money and weapons at the LISCO site. The revelation […]Original Article
