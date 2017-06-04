Home / World / ‘Like prisoners of war’: North Korean labour behind Russia 2018 World Cup

‘Like prisoners of war’: North Korean labour behind Russia 2018 World Cup

Editor 54 mins ago World Comments Off on ‘Like prisoners of war’: North Korean labour behind Russia 2018 World Cup 6 Views

Claims of long hours, few breaks, dire living conditions, low pay and death emerge from construction of stadium in St Petersburg

A test opening of St Petersburg’s Zenit Arena in February treated 10,000 spectators to car racing, motorcycle tricks, dancers and a performing bear introduced as “Russia’s greatest hero”. But the patriotic ceremony failed to note that the stadium, in which Russia kick off the Confederations Cup in a fortnight in preparation for next year’s World Cup, was built mostly by immigrant workers from Asia, including from one of the world’s most repressive countries, North Korea.

A subcontractor who asked to remain anonymous said at least 190 “downtrodden” North Koreans had worked long hours with no days off between August and November last year and that one, a 47-year-old, had died on site. “These guys are afraid to speak to people. They don’t look at anyone. They’re like prisoners of war,” the subcontractor said.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Backers of Honduran dam opposed by murdered activist withdraw funding

International investors withdraw completely from Agua Zarca project Dam was one of hundreds of projects sanctioned after 2009 military coupThe international funders behind the hydroelectric dam opposed by murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres are withdrawing from the project, the Guardian can reveal. Three financial institutions had pledged loans worth $44m for the Agua Zarca dam on the Gualcarque river, which is considered sacred by the Lenca people and which Caceres campaigned against before her death. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved