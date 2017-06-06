Libya’s neighbors push political deal over military solution

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Libya's neighbors Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia agreed on Tuesday to push for political dialogue to end the crisis in the North African country and rejected foreign interference or any military solution. Original Article
