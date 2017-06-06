Libyan scholars blast reports linking Abdulbaset Ghwaila with Manchester bomber

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 6 June 2017: The Libyan Scholars’ Authority, which is linked to controversial grand mufti Sadek Al-Ghariani, has condemned reports that one of its trustees had a close relationship with the family of the Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi. It his alleged that Abdulbaset Ghwaila, a Libyan-Canadian cleric who is a […]Original Article