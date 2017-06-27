Libyan Parliament, Presidency Council Welcome Appointment of Ghassan Salame as UN Envoy

The Libyan Parliament and the Presidency Council have welcomed the UN Security Councils approval of Mr. Ghassan Salame saying that he could play an important role in bringing an end to the Libyan crisis.Original Article
