Liberal Chris Back to retire from Senate – politics live

Greens announce they will oppose Coalition’s citizenship crackdown as government negotiates with backbench over Finkel review. Follow it live …

8.00am BST

Resources minister Matt Canavan and assistant multicultural minister Zed Seselja have invited members and senators to light refreshments next week in support of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) “after the recent damage to their headquarters in Canberra”.

Managing director Lyle Shelton will say a few words. FYI.

7.43am BST

The Australian Tax Office deputy commissioner Michael Cranston has resigned after been charged with two counts of abuse of public office for allegedly obtaining information and exercising influence to obtain a benefit for his son.

Cranston who was earlier suspended, tendered his resignation after the hearing, effective immediately.

