Home / Libya / LFB wins Tunisian US$ 109 million appeal case

LFB wins Tunisian US$ 109 million appeal case

10 hours ago Libya Comments Off on LFB wins Tunisian US$ 109 million appeal case

By Sami Zaptia. London, 16 June 2017: The Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB) has announced that a Tunisian court has ruled in its favour in the case brought against it by Tunisian company LMS for US$ 108.7 million. LMS had claimed in a Tunisian court that LFB had owed it payment for fuel shipments during the […]Original Article

Check Also

Kobler meets deputy HoR president in Berlin; announcement on successor not expected before Monday

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 17 June 2017: Now back in Germany, outgoing UN special envoy Martin Kobler paid a courtesy call yesterday in Berlin on Emhemed Shouaib who is undergoing medical treatment in the German capital. In a tweet, Kobler said that the two also discussed the current political situation in Libya. The [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.