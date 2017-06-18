LFB wins Tunisian US$ 109 million appeal case

By Sami Zaptia. London, 16 June 2017: The Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB) has announced that a Tunisian court has ruled in its favour in the case brought against it by Tunisian company LMS for US$ 108.7 million. LMS had claimed in a Tunisian court that LFB had owed it payment for fuel shipments during the […]Original Article
