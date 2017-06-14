Home / Libya / Lebanon’s Ghassan Salamé now seen as favourite to replace Kobler

Lebanon’s Ghassan Salamé now seen as favourite to replace Kobler

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 14 June 2107: Paris-based Lebanese academic Ghassan Salamé is the front-runner to replace current UN special envoy Martin Kobler when he leaves the job at the end of the month, high-level diplomatic sources say. According to one diplomat, Salamé, a former Lebanese government minister, is the favourite out of four […]Original Article

