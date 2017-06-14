Lebanon’s Ghassan Salamé now seen as favourite to replace Kobler

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 14 June 2107: Paris-based Lebanese academic Ghassan Salamé is the front-runner to replace current UN special envoy Martin Kobler when he leaves the job at the end of the month, high-level diplomatic sources say. According to one diplomat, Salamé, a former Lebanese government minister, is the favourite out of four […]Original Article
Check Also
Amid Calls for Excluding the National Army, UNSC Extends Arms Embargo on Libya
The UN Security Council extended on Monday the arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 as some members demanded that the Libyan National Army which is effectively fighting terrorists in the country should be excluded.