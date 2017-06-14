Home / MENA / Lebanon to hold parliamentary election May 2018: minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon expects to hold a parliamentary election on May 6 2018 and parliament will extend its current term until May 20 that year, Information Minister Melhem Riachy told journalists during a cabinet session on Wednesday.
