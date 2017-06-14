LCOG expects Libyan oil production to reach 1.2 million by year-end

By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 June 2017: The chairman of the Libyan Council for Oil and Gas (LCOG), Khaled Ben Othman expects that Libya’s oil production will surpass the one-million-barrel mark by the end of the year. The NOC confirmed yesterday that production is currently at 830,000 bpd. The LCOG represents the Libyan private sector […]Original Article
Check Also
Amid Calls for Excluding the National Army, UNSC Extends Arms Embargo on Libya
The UN Security Council extended on Monday the arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 as some members demanded that the Libyan National Army which is effectively fighting terrorists in the country should be excluded.