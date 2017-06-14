Home / Libya / LCOG expects Libyan oil production to reach 1.2 million by year-end

LCOG expects Libyan oil production to reach 1.2 million by year-end

By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 June 2017: The chairman of the Libyan Council for Oil and Gas (LCOG), Khaled Ben Othman expects that Libya’s oil production will surpass the one-million-barrel mark by the end of the year. The NOC confirmed yesterday that production is currently at 830,000 bpd. The LCOG represents the Libyan private sector […]Original Article

