Lawnmower man: Canadian cuts lawn as tornado looms – and photo goes viral

Theunis Wessels was determined to mow the lawn even as an intimidating storm brewed behind him, leading to his moment in the sun

A Canadian man’s commitment to lawn care has earned him international fame, after social media lit up with a photo of him mowing the lawn as a large tornado loomed on the horizon.

On Friday evening, as dark clouds began to gather near Three Hills, Alberta, Theunis Wessels paid little mind. Instead his thoughts were focused on the busy weekend that lay ahead for the family.

