Late-night TV hosts on Comey testimony: ‘How is he still president?!’
Editor
13 mins ago
World
3 Views
Comics, including Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert, discussed James Comey’s widely watched Senate testimony
Late-night TV hosts on Thursday addressed the political fireworks that came from James Comey’s hugely anticipated Senate testimony, in which he detailed the events, including multiple in-person and phone conversations with Donald Trump, that led to his firing on 9 May.
Related: Late-night TV on the Comey-Trump dinner: 'This sounds like a terrible Tinder date'
Continue reading…
Check Also
Deposition read at Bill Cosby trial explained he felt he was ‘in trouble with these people … this is an old man and their young daughter and the mother sees this’
Bill Cosby says he apologized to the family of the woman he is accused of drugging and assaulting only because her mother thought he was “a dirty old man”, according to testimony read to the jury on Friday at the comedian’s trial.
Related: Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand begins hours of testimony: 'I trusted him'
Continue reading...