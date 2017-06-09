Last orders for Lithuanian teenagers as government cracks down on alcohol

Heavy-drinking Lithuania plans to introduce most prohibitive alcohol laws in Europe, but young people aren’t complaining

Opposite the Keulė Rūkė bar and BBQ joint near the main train station in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, a 6ft-high mural has appeared in recent weeks. It depicts three of Lithuania’s leading politicians as the Taliban, complete with suicide bombs and machine guns. Scrawled underneath the image are the words: “The party is over.”

Lithuania’a coalition government, led by the Peasant and Greens Union in cahoots with the Social Democrats, last week passed legislation banning alcohol advertising entirely from TV, radio or newspapers, cutting the hours at which alcohol can be sold in shops and – potentially most controversially – increasing the legal drinking age from 18 to 20.

