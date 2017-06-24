Landslide buries mountain village in SW China, fears for 100 people

BEIJING (Reuters) – A landslide on Saturday morning in China's southwestern Sichuan province has buried the homes of around 100 people, according to the official Xinhua news agency, citing local authorities. Original Article
Check Also
Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan on eve of Eid
Suicide car bomber kills 12 in Quetta and twin blasts in Parachinar leave at least 25 dead At least 37 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan, according to local officials. Early on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed 12 people in Quetta in the volatile south-west. Continue reading...