Lack of antidote serum blamed for rise in scorpion-sting deaths

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 13 June 2017: The health minister in the Beida-based intermin government, Reida Oakley, has called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide 10,000 vials of anti-scorpion-sting serum. Yesterday he confirmed that three people had died from scorpion stings in the Obari area. Another nine were reported to have died, he […]Original Article
