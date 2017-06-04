Labour is best placed to give us real security | Letters

In the election, it is the party that treats society and humanity as continuing entities whose preservation has an absolute value, that is best equipped to secure and empower us argues Dr Lily Hamourtziadou

Political theory asks questions about what power is, where it lies and where it should be. Is power an activity, or is it something that is simply possessed and can be latent, lie dormant? Power is both an attribute, a right, and a political activity. For example, a citizen has the right to vote and the power that comes with that right, even when they choose not to exercise it. However, more power lies within that right when it is exercised and a person is politically active. Yet in the 21st century, voter turnout in UK general elections has not risen over 66%. Are we still powerful when we do not exercise our power? How do we know who to vote for, who it is that will promote the common good? And what is that common good?

The international system is divided into states: the guardians of civil society, the protectors of public funds, the means through which our freedom is protected and enlarged. The freedom to self-realise in our own lives and communities, to pursue our idea of a good life, to feel secure, to prosper. The powers and the rights of the state are held in trust by us. Economic exploitation of anyone is not acceptable and the state must pursue justice that takes no account of nationality, religion or class, but enjoins equal treatment of all.

