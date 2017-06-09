Labor signals plan to beef up union power to help boost wage growth

Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek draws a link between falling union membership and growing inequality

Labor has signalled it plans to strengthen the bargaining power of workers and unions in an attempt to revitalise stagnant wages.

The party’s deputy leader, Tanya Plibersek, says there is a clear link between declining union membership, the lowering of workers’ bargaining power, and today’s low wage growth, and the link between labour productivity and wages must be restored “at the very least”.

