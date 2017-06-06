DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hoping to heal a damaging rift between Qatar and powerful Arab states over the former' s alleged support of Islamist militants and of political and religious rival Iran.
Kuwait seeks to mediate Arab crisis over Qatar
