Kuwait seeks to mediate Arab crisis over Qatar

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hoping to heal a damaging rift between Qatar and powerful Arab states over the former' s alleged support of Islamist militants and of political and religious rival Iran.
DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler postponed an address to his country on Tuesday over its sudden and damaging diplomatic isolation from other leading Arab nations, in order to allow Kuwait some time and room to mediate.

