Kurdish YPG says ‘major operation’ on Syria’s Raqqa to start in days

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A U.S.-backed operation by Syrian forces to capture Islamic State's Syrian "capital" of Raqqa will start in the next "few days", the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday.
