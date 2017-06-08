Home / MENA / Kosovo Islamic State commander killed, police and family say

Kosovo Islamic State commander killed, police and family say

PRISTINA (Reuters) – A self-proclaimed commander of Albanians fighting with Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, notorious at home in Kosovo for a video showing him beheading a man, has been killed, police and his family said on Thursday.
