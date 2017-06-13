Home / Libya / Kobler indicates giving up UN job during Tripoli visit

Kobler indicates giving up UN job during Tripoli visit

1 hour ago Libya Comments Off on Kobler indicates giving up UN job during Tripoli visit

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 June 2017: Martin Kobler has signalled the end of his tenure as UN special envoy during a visit to the Libyan capital today, describing it as “one of my last Tripoli visits” during talks with Presidency Council (PC) deputy Ahmed Maetig. He said they looked at how the international […]Original Article

