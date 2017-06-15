Kobler in final Cairo talks

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 15 June 2017: In Cairo today on what is expected to be his last trip there in his current post, UN special envoy Martin Kobler said it was important to pass on Egypt’s views on Libya to his successor. He also spoke of the importance of UN-Egyptian cooperation on Libya continuing […]Original Article
Check Also
ICC chief prosecutor demands handover of Saif Al-Islam
By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 14 June 2017: Following the reported release of Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi earlier this week, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has called for his immediate arrest. Fatou Bensouda said Libya was “obliged” to surrender Saif to the ICC regardless of the supposed amnesty law enacted by the House [...]