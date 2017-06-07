Kansas abandons massive tax cuts that provided model for Trump’s plan
- State legislature rolls back Republican governor’s ‘terrible experiment’
- Deep cuts had left the state with a $1bn budget hole and low growth
Kansas has rejected the years-long tax-cutting experiment that brought its governor, Sam Brownback, to international attention and provided a model for the Trump administration’s troubled tax plans.
In a warning shot to the Trump administration, even Brownback’s fellow Republicans voted to override his veto of a bill to reverse many of the tax cuts he championed as a way to spur entrepreneurs and the economy, but which have left the state with a $1bn hole in its budget.
