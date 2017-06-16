Home / Libya / Jets buzz Benghazi’s Suq Al-Hout as LNA advance continues

Jets buzz Benghazi’s Suq Al-Hout as LNA advance continues

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 15 May 2017: Jets roared low across Benghazi tonight as the airforce buzzed Suq Al-Hout where the Libyan National Army (LNA) continues to make slow progress in house-to-house fighting. Such straight-and-low flying is unusual. Air attacks are normally made from a height. But tonight there were no bomb explosions nor […]Original Article

