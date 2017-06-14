Jeff Sessions calls accusations of Russia collusion an ‘appalling lie’

Attorney general gives fiery rebuttal in testimony to Senate intelligence committee about his contacts with Russian ambassador

The US attorney general, Jeff Sessions, has rejected allegations that he took part in collusion with Moscow to influence the 2016 election as an “appalling and detestable lie”.



In a heated, often testy, hearing of the Senate intelligence committee, Sessions refused to answer questions about his discussions with Donald Trump, on the grounds that the president could claim executive privilege over those discussions at a later date.

