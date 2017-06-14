Home / World / Jeff Sessions calls accusations of Russia collusion an ‘appalling lie’

Jeff Sessions calls accusations of Russia collusion an ‘appalling lie’

58 mins ago World Comments Off on Jeff Sessions calls accusations of Russia collusion an ‘appalling lie’

Attorney general gives fiery rebuttal in testimony to Senate intelligence committee about his contacts with Russian ambassador

The US attorney general, Jeff Sessions, has rejected allegations that he took part in collusion with Moscow to influence the 2016 election as an “appalling and detestable lie”.

In a heated, often testy, hearing of the Senate intelligence committee, Sessions refused to answer questions about his discussions with Donald Trump, on the grounds that the president could claim executive privilege over those discussions at a later date.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Cuba must end human rights violations to improve relations, US warns

US secretary of state testified that Barack Obama’s reforms effectively removed pressure from Raúl Castro’s regime to alter its behaviour Cuba must end human rights violations if it wants the US to continue normalising relations, secretary of state Rex Tillerson has warned. Donald Trump is expected to travel to Miami on Friday to announce reversals to elements of Barack Obama’s Cuba policy, which saw embassies reopen, direct flights resume and companies do business after half a century of cold war hostility. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.