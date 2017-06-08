Home / World / Japanese firms plan to launch self-driving cargo ships within decade

Japanese firms plan to launch self-driving cargo ships within decade

Editor 41 mins ago World Comments Off on Japanese firms plan to launch self-driving cargo ships within decade 1 Views

Shipbuilders and shipping firms believe autonomous ships will reduce accidents by removing potential for human error

Commercial drones and self-driving cars will soon be joined by fleets of autonomous cargo ships that navigate the world’s oceans using artificial intelligence.

Several shipbuilders and shipping firms in Japan have joined forces to develop remote-controlled cargo vessels that could be launched by 2025, according to the country’s Nikkei business newspaper.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

James Comey reveals concerns about Trump in a devastating account to Congress

Former FBI director offers statement describing a meeting in which Trump asked him to drop his inquiry into Michael Flynn: ‘I hope you can let this go’ The fired FBI chief, James Comey, has publicly revealed how Donald Trump put pressure on him to shut down an investigation into a senior adviser’s links to Russia. Trump asked Comey to drop his investigation into the former national security adviser Gen Michael Flynn, Comey’s first written account of his interactions says. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved