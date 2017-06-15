Home / World / Japan passes ‘brutal’ counter-terror law despite fears over civil liberties

Japan passes ‘brutal’ counter-terror law despite fears over civil liberties

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Japan passes ‘brutal’ counter-terror law despite fears over civil liberties

Critics including UN expert fear legislation passed by Abe government could target ordinary citizens and deter grassroots opposition to government policies

Japan has passed a controversial law targeting conspiracies to commit terrorism and other serious crimes, despite a warning by the UN that it could be used to crack down on civil liberties.

The ruling Liberal Democratic party and its junior coalition pushed the bill through the upper house of Japan’s parliament as thousands of people protested outside.

