Japan opens the door to debate on female succession to the Chrysanthemum throne
12 mins ago
New law includes resolution calling on government to ‘swiftly study’ ways to secure a stable imperial succession including possibility of a future empress
Japan’s parliament has passed a law allowing emperor Akihito to become the country’s first monarch to abdicate in more than 200 years, but left the door open to a debate over the possibility of allowing females to ascend the throne.
The government was forced to devise a one-off law to enable Akihito, 83, to abdicate after he suggested last summer that his age and health problems were affecting his ability to carry out public duties.
