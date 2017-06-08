James Comey testimony: ‘I was concerned Trump might lie’ – live updates

4.02pm BST

Comey talks about Trump’s reference to the Russia investigation as a “cloud.”

Comey says Trump’s ask was to establish publicly that he, Trump, was not under investigation. Comey told the president he’d see what could be done.

Should we share this with any senior officials in the justice department? … We can’t infect the investigative team… so we decided that we ought to keep it away from our troops…

To tell the attorney general made no sense… there were no other appointed confirmed leaders… We decided that the best thing to do would be to hold it, keep it in a box.

3.59pm BST

Comey goes further into the president’s request that he let the Flynn investigation go.

“I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in… I was playing in my mind” his response.

I saw the tweet about the tapes, Lordy I hope there are tapes. I remember saying ‘I agree he’s a good guy,’ as a way of saying ‘I’m not agreeing with what you asked me to just do.’

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!

