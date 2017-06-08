James Comey reveals concerns about Trump in a devastating account to Congress
Former FBI director offers statement describing a meeting in which Trump asked him to drop his inquiry into Michael Flynn: ‘I hope you can let this go’
The fired FBI chief, James Comey, has publicly revealed how Donald Trump put pressure on him to shut down an investigation into a senior adviser’s links to Russia.
Trump asked Comey to drop his investigation into the former national security adviser Gen Michael Flynn, Comey’s first written account of his interactions says.
