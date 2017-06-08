James Comey punched back hard – and put Trump’s truthfulness centre stage

Before Comey spoke, it seemed likely that firing the FBI director was one of Trump’s poorer decisions. By the time the hearing was over, that was beyond doubt

• Read the full report on Comey’s testimony on Trump, Flynn and Russia

The line started forming outside Room 216 of the Senate’s Hart Building just after 4am and kept growing. By nine o’clock, it stretched out 50 yards along a long corridor. The crowd was made up mostly of young congressional interns, given leave from their posts to witness the event.

But there were also local residents drawn by an overwhelming sense in Washington that something momentous was happening.

Continue reading…