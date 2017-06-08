James Comey details Trump’s ‘lies’ and reaffirms belief of Russian meddling in election
James Comey’s Senate testimony asserted that the Trump administration lied to smear his reputation, and that he leaked details of Trump meetings to the press
The scandal of Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia deepened on Thursday when James Comey, the man he fired as director of the FBI, branded the US president a liar.
