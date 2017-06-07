James Clapper says Watergate ‘pales’ in comparison with Trump Russia scandal

Former US spy chief attacks the sharing of intelligence with Putin and says firing of James Comey ‘inexcusable’

The former US director of national intelligence James Clapper says events in Washington now are more serious than the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, and that it is imperative investigators get to the bottom of the Trump administration’s links with the Putin regime.

Clapper used a speech to Australia’s National Press Club on Wednesday to launch a critique of the US president, Donald Trump, describing his decision to cultivate Russia and share intelligence with the Putin regime as “very problematic”. He described Trump’s firing of the FBI chief Jim Comey as “egregious and inexcusable”.

