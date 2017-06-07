Home / World / James Clapper says Watergate ‘pales’ in comparison with Trump Russia scandal

James Clapper says Watergate ‘pales’ in comparison with Trump Russia scandal

Editor 6 mins ago World Comments Off on James Clapper says Watergate ‘pales’ in comparison with Trump Russia scandal 0 Views

Former US spy chief attacks the sharing of intelligence with Putin and says firing of James Comey ‘inexcusable’

The former US director of national intelligence James Clapper says events in Washington now are more serious than the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, and that it is imperative investigators get to the bottom of the Trump administration’s links with the Putin regime.

Clapper used a speech to Australia’s National Press Club on Wednesday to launch a critique of the US president, Donald Trump, describing his decision to cultivate Russia and share intelligence with the Putin regime as “very problematic”. He described Trump’s firing of the FBI chief Jim Comey as “egregious and inexcusable”.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Net neutrality: Amazon among top internet firms planning day of action

Exclusive: Etsy, Kickstarter and other leading companies to fight FCC plans to neuter 2015 rules in July protest backed by ACLU, Greenpeace and more Some of the world’s largest internet companies are planning a day of action in defense of open internet rules now under attack by the Trump administration. Amazon, Etsy, Kickstarter, Mozilla and Vimeo all intend to hold a day of protest on 12 July in opposition to plans by Donald Trump’s newly appointed telecoms regulator to neuter tough 2015 rules meant to protect “net neutrality” – the concept that all traffic should be equal online. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved