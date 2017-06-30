Jacob Zuma under pressure to quit over alleged links to tycoons

South African leader denies wrongdoing as leaked documents suggest influential family holds undue sway over officials

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s embattled president, faces renewed pressure to step down this weekend after a series of media reports detailed links between elected officials and a family of tycoons accused of holding undue sway over his administration.

More than 100,000 documents and emails leaked to reporters in recent weeks appear to detail improper dealings in lucrative government contracts made with the Gupta family – secretive and immensely wealthy businessmen of Indian origin who have lived in South Africa for decades.

