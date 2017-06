Kilian Jornet made climbs without fixed ropes or oxygen and suffered illness on first ascent but is laid back about his exploits

Forty-eight hours after racing up Mount Everest twice in a week, Kilian Jornet flew home to Norway where, rather than popping corks and collapsing into bed, he celebrated by going for a run with his girlfriend and sitting down to a meal of bread, salad and vegetables.

