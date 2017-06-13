Home / Libya / Italian embassy mocks HoR’s terrorist list, attracts criticism

Italian embassy mocks HoR’s terrorist list, attracts criticism

22 mins ago Libya Comments Off on Italian embassy mocks HoR’s terrorist list, attracts criticism

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 13 June 2017: In an unusually undiplomatic move, the Italian embassy has tweeted a joke mocking the list of 75 Libyans compiled by the House of Representatives’ defence committee whom it accuses of being terrorists linked to Qatar. In the photo cartoon, in typical Tripoli Arabic dialect, a taxi driver asks […]Original Article

Check Also

CBL unity unlikely in short term: UN report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: Unity of Libya’s premier financial state institution, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), appears unlikely in the short term, concludes a UN report on Libya. The report says that unity in the short term does not seem a priority for the Tripoli CBL as it enjoys a stronger [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.